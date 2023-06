Photo : YONHAP News

Former National Intelligence Service (NIS) chief Suh Hoon was questioned by authorities on Saturday on claims that a NIS-affiliated company had hired people illegally.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said on Saturday that it summoned Suh for questioning at 10 a.m. and sent him home at around 6 p.m.The questioning comes 17 days after the police raided the house of Suh and NIS offices over unfair hiring allegations.Suh and another former NIS chief, Park Jie-won, both under the previous Moon Jae-in administration, are accused of abusing their authority as NIS chiefs by having certain people hired as employees at the Institute for National Security Strategy, an affiliate of the spy agency.In particular, Suh allegedly changed personnel regulations to hire a person surnamed Cho, who did not meet employment standards.