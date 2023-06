Photo : YONHAP News

A new single by BTS celebrating the group's tenth anniversary has topped a chart on Spotify, the world’s largest music streaming service.According to Spotify on Saturday, BTS' brand-new song "Take Two" debuted at Number One on the Spotify's daily top songs global chart after racking up nearly seven-point-28 million streams on the platform in just one day."Take Two" also debuted at Number One on Oricon's daily digital singles chart after recording 21-thousand-792 downloads in Japan on its first day.The song was released on Friday, thanking the septet's fans for standing by the group at all times and promising to continue to walk together.BTS member Suga produced the track, with RM and J-Hope taking part in the songwriting.