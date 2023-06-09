Showers Forecast for Inland Areas Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

Cloudy skies are forecast for the nation on Sunday, with showers expected for inland areas.As atmospheric instability continues, showers are forecast for the central region, southern and southwestern areas until Sunday night.Expected rainfall is five to 60 millimeters with some mountain areas in northern Gangwon Province likely to see thunder and lightning with gusts and hail during the rain.The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) requested that people refrain from entering valleys and rivers, saying that rain of 30 millimeters or more per hour could fall very strongly in a short period of time, especially in areas with showers.In addition, the KMA said that there may be places where strong gusts of wind of around 20 meters per second are blowing around the areas where strong showers fall, calling for caution and safety.Sunday's daytime highs will be similar to Saturday or slightly lower at 22 to 30 degrees nationwide with the mercury reaching 27 degrees in Seoul.