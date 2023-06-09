Menu Content

Japan to Test Facilities for Water Release at Fukushima Plant

Written: 2023-06-12 07:46:10Updated: 2023-06-12 11:05:33

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan will reportedly begin test operations of the facilities to be used for the planned release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.

According to Fukushima Television last Friday, the Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO) will conduct the test of the water discharge facility for around two weeks starting Monday.

The trial operation will test the release using a combination of seawater and water that is not affected by radioactive materials.

The discharge of contaminated water is unlikely during the period, with a TEPCO official quoted as saying that the intent is to test facility functionality as part of efforts to ensure safety.

With Tokyo set to release radioactive water from the Fukushima plant this summer, facility-related preparations will likely be completed by the end of this month. Last week, TEPCO filled an underwater tunnel built in front of the nuclear plant with seawater, part of a process designed to treat and dispose of contaminated water.
