Parliament to Vote on Consent to Arrest Reps. in DP Bribery Scandal

The parliament will vote on Monday to determine whether the prosecution can arrest two independent lawmakers implicated in a bribery scandal connected to the main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) 2021 leadership election.The National Assembly is scheduled to hold a plenary session to vote on a motion seeking consent for the arrest of Reps. Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man.Under the law, lawmakers can be stripped of immunity if an arrest motion is passed with a simple majority in a parliamentary vote. With a 167-seat majority in the 299-member chamber, the DP is expected to decide the result of the vote.The pair, who left the DP early last month after the allegations surfaced, are accused of involvement in the distribution of cash envelopes to help elect Song Young-gil as party chair in the 2021 vote.The prosecution sought arrest warrants for them on May 24 and the motion was reported to a parliamentary plenary session six days later.