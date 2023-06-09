S. Korea Lose to Israel 3-1 in 3rd-Place Playoff at U-20 World Cup

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s men’s national team finished fourth at the FIFA U-20 World Cup after losing to Israel 3-1 in the third-place decider in Argentina on Sunday.In the first half of the match at La Plata Stadium, Israel opened the scoring in the 19th minute on a volley by Ran Binyamin before captain Lee Seung-won equalized on a penalty kick five minutes later.However, Israel pulled ahead again on Omer Senior’s goal in the 76th minute before Anan Khalaili sealed the victory for the tournament debutants in the 85th.With three goals and four assists in total during the latest U-20 World Cup, 20-year-old South Korean captain Lee earned the Bronze Ball award given to the third-best player in the competition as he surpassed Lee Kang-in of Spanish football club Mallorca, who scored two goals and made four assists during the 2019 edition.Team Korea, led by manager Kim Eun-jung, managed to reach its initial goal of advancing to the semifinals of the U-20 World Cup for the second consecutive time. The side lost to Ukraine 3-1 in the final of the 2019 event in Poland, with the 2021 tournament canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.