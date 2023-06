Photo : YONHAP News

A host of events celebrating the passage of a decade since the debut of K-pop sensation BTS will begin in Seoul on Monday.According to BTS' agency Big Hit Music, the "BTS Tenth Anniversary Festa" will begin on Monday and run through June 25.Media facades or purple lighting will grace major landmarks in the capital city, including N Seoul Tower, the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, Dongdaemun Design Plaza and Han River bridges.The events will include a show at Yeouido Hangang Park on Saturday, where group leader RM will host a special talk show at 5 p.m. to reflect on the group’s memorable achievements and activities.Various exhibitions and advertisements will also be arranged across Seoul, as well as marketing events selling BTS merchandise.