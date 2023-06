Photo : YONHAP News

Ten Vietnamese nationals detained on suspicion of illegal gambling escaped from a police substation during questioning on Sunday.According to the Gwangsan Police Station in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Sunday, 23 Vietnamese nationals were taken to a nearby police substation in the early morning after they were caught gambling inside a house in Wolgok-dong, Gwangsan District.While awaiting questioning, ten of them fled through a window of the building.As of Sunday night, four have turned themselves in while two others were arrested. Police are asking the other four to come forward via their partners or acquaintances.The six that surrendered or were arrested were confirmed to be residing in the country illegally, while the other four are also presumed to be in the country without authorization.