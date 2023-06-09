Parliament to Begin 3-Day Interpellation Sessions on Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival parties are expected to clash over Japan’s plan to release water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant as parliament opens a three-day interpellation session this week.The National Assembly will hold interrogative sessions with senior government officials on politics, foreign affairs, unification and security issues on Monday.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) is expected to criticize the ramifications of Japan’s planned water discharge on public safety, as well as the possible resumption of imports of agricultural and fisheries products from Fukushima.The party is also expected to question the transparency of the findings by a team of experts dispatched for an on-site inspection in Fukushima.The ruling People Power Party will reportedly defend the government inspection team’s activities and reports while criticizing the DP for causing economic losses to South Korean fishermen by circulating groundless rumors about the Fukushima water.Meanwhile, Seoul-Beijing relations will also likely draw bipartisan wrangling after Chinese ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming made controversial remarks about South Korea-U.S. relations during his meeting with DP Chair Lee Jae-myung that were widely interpreted as a threat to Seoul.President Yoon Suk Yeol’s summit diplomacy earlier this year is also among the possible agenda items of the Monday session, including the South Korea-Japan summit in March, the president’s state visit to the U.S. in April and his participation in the Group of Seven summit in May.