Exports Rise 1.2% in First 10 Days of June, Daily Average Drops 6%

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports grew about one percent on-year in the first ten days of June.According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Monday, the country’s outbound shipments marked 15-point-27 billion dollars in the cited period, up one-point-two percent from a year earlier.Average daily exports, however, dropped by six percent with the number of working days increasing by half a day from last year to seven.Exports of semiconductors and petroleum products plummeted 31-point-one percent and 35-point-eight percent, respectively, on-year during the period, while automobiles and ships jumped 137-point-one percent and 161-point-five percent each.Outbound shipments to the country's largest trading partner, China, fell ten-point-nine percent, while exports to the United States and the European Union each rose six-point-nine percent and 26-point-six percent.Imports dropped 20-point-seven percent on-year to 16-point-68 billion dollars during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of one-point-41 billion dollars, smaller than the shortfall of four-point-17 billion dollars logged a month earlier.South Korea has posted an on-year decline in exports for eight consecutive months through May.