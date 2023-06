Photo : YONHAP News

The latest album from K-pop group Stray Kids debuted at number one on Billboard’s main albums chart to become their third chart-topper.According to the U.S. music chart operator on Sunday, the boy group’s third full album, "5-Star," debuted atop the Billboard 200 for the week ending last Thursday with 249,500 equivalent album units in the U.S.The eight-member act claimed the feat twice last year with its previous albums, “Oddinary” and “Maxident,” to claim its third entry to hit the top.Stray Kids is now the second K-pop group to top the Billboard albums chart at least three times after BTS, who claimed the spot with six albums.Billboard calculates the albums chart rankings based on physical albums sales, track-equivalent albums and streaming-equivalent albums.