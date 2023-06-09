Seafood Safety Regulations Ramp up before Fukushima Water Release

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will reinforce safety management for fisheries products amid growing consumer anxiety over Japan's summertime release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.According to the fisheries ministry on Sunday, radiation testing for fisheries products will expand from around five-thousand-400 samples last year to over eight-thousand this year.Testing upon request by the public has been in place since the end of last month, with the ministry examining the ten most-requested products each week and releasing the results.Safety checks of fisheries imports are being strengthened, with the food ministry and local governments conducting radiation tests on imports from places other than the eight Japanese prefectures currently subject to an import ban.Distribution history is being checked for 21 items, including yellowtail and scallop, while product origin information requirements at restaurants will apply to 20 items, up from the current 15, starting in July.Since April, the ministry has conducted monthly radiation testing at over ten salt farms nationwide that produce sea salt, with plans to further expand inspections.