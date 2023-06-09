Menu Content

Yoon Calls for Wider Public IDing of Those Who Assault Women

Written: 2023-06-12 12:38:26Updated: 2023-06-12 14:35:23

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday ordered the justice ministry to push for expanded public disclosure of the identity of perpetrators who commit violent crimes against women.

According to Kim Eun-hye, the senior presidential secretary for public relations, Yoon gave the directive during a meeting with his aides.

The president is presumed to have given the order as controversy brews over the public identification of a man in his 30s charged with physical and attempted sexual assault of a woman in her 20s in the southeastern city of Busan last May.

While neither the police nor the prosecution made a decision on the release of the culprit’s identity during the investigation, a YouTube channel publicized the information, stoking a heated debate over vigilantism.

The Busan High Court is set to make a ruling on an appeal of a 12-year prison sentence on Monday, where the online release of his identity could be ordered as well.
