China Summons S. Korean Ambassador after Seoul Calls in Beijing’s Envoy for Criticizing S. Korea-US Relations

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: China called in the South Korean ambassador to the country in a tit-for-tat after Seoul summoned Beijing's envoy over his controversial remarks that seemingly warned Seoul not to bet against Beijing as it improves relations with Washington.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The Chinese foreign ministry said on Sunday that assistant foreign minister Nong Rong met with South Korean Ambassador Chung Jae-ho the previous day to lodge a complaint after Seoul did the same with Beijing's envoy, Xing Haiming.The assistant minister expressed grave concerns over Seoul's "unfair reaction" to a recent meeting between South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung and Ambassador Xing, during which the Chinese diplomat appeared to warn Seoul not to bet against Beijing in favor of the U.S.In apparent retaliation for Xing’s summoning last Friday, Chung was called to meet with Nong, who stressed that maintaining contact and exchanges with various people in South Korea is a part of the ambassador’s official duty aimed at promoting understanding and cooperation between the two sides.On its website, the South Korean Embassy in China said the South Korean ambassador, on his part, lodged a protest and expressed serious concerns that Xing violated diplomatic protocol with remarks described as senseless and provocative that deviated from the truth.Both Seoul and Beijing, however, called for enhanced communication in joint efforts for the development of sound and stable relations.While some within the ruling People Power Party are calling for Xing’s expulsion if he does not issue a sincere apology, Seoul has yet to respond to Chung being summoned as it reportedly assessed that Beijing has scaled down the level of its protest.Seoul also plans to continue efforts to resume high-level exchanges with Beijing and to push for a trilateral summit with the leaders of China and Japan this year.However, experts say conflict with China may come to the fore again as the Yoon administration has tilted its diplomatic balance towards enhanced cooperation with Washington and Tokyo.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.