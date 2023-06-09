Politics Revised Bill on Preventing School Violence Passes out of Committee

The National Assembly’s Education Committee passed a revised bill seeking to prevent school violence during a full session on Monday.



The legislative package comprising 36 related bills that were pending in the committee aim to include cyber bullying within the scope of school violence as well as establish and operate a state-run facility tasked with helping the victims of school bullying recover.



The bill also seeks to provide legal support to victims in the event that perpetrators file an administrative lawsuit in objection to punitive measures imposed on them.



With the bill, school principals will be allowed to take emergency measures, such as moving the victim to a new class to separate them from the perpetrator.



The bill is dubbed the “Chung Sun-sin Prevention Law,” named after the disgraced appointee for head of the National Office of Investigation who withdrew his candidacy once his son's school violence record resurfaced.



The rival parties apparently expedited efforts to improve laws and regulations on school violence following Chung’s withdrawal as well as the emergence of allegations concerning the president’s special adviser on external cooperation, Lee Dong-kwan.



Lee, who is reportedly being considered to head the Korea Communications Commission, is also facing controversy amid claims that his son bullied a fellow student in high school.