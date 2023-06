Photo : KBS News

Police on Monday arrested a British man in his 20s attempting to free-climb Lotte World Tower in Seoul.Law enforcement in Seoul’s Songpa District is questioning George King-Thompson on trespassing charges.Firefighters brought King-Thompson inside on the 73rd floor of the 123-story skyscraper at around 9 a.m. on Monday after receiving a call about a foreigner scaling the tower without a rope at around 7:50 a.m.King-Thompson reportedly told police that it had been his longtime dream to scale Lotte World Tower, admitting that he had begun planning the climb six months ago and entered South Korea three days ago.The free climber made headlines back in 2019 when he scaled The Shard, Britain’s tallest building at 72 stories, without a rope or harness.