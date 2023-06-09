Domestic Prosecutors Raid Places Linked to Consulting Firm in DP Bribery Probe

Prosecutors raided several locations linked to a consulting firm with suspected ties to a bribery scandal surrounding the 2021 Democratic Party(DP) convention.



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Monday began a search and seizure at the firm’s office in Seoul's Yeongdeungpo District, the residence of its chief surnamed Jeon, and other locations.



The investigative agency suspects that an external group backing former DP leader Song Young-gil provided illegal political funds to the eventual winner of the party leadership separately from the 94 million won in bribes allegedly distributed to party members ahead of the convention to secure his victory.



Prosecutors suspect that some of the group's funds were transferred to the consulting company under a false service contract to cover consulting fees owed by Song's camp.



An employee of the sponsoring group, a corporate body affiliated with the unification ministry, was also included as a subject in the search warrant.



The prosecution plans to summon Jeon and others for questioning after analyzing the seized evidence.