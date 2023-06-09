Nat’l Assembly Rejects Consent to Arrest 2 Reps. in DP Bribery Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has voted down motions consenting to the arrest of two lawmakers embroiled in the Democratic Party's(DP) election bribery scandal from 2021.In the vote on Monday afternoon, the requests by the prosecution to arrest independent Reps. Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man, who both left the DP over the scandal, were rejected in an unsurprising outcome considering the main opposition’s 167-seat majority.In the session attended by 293 lawmakers, 145 voted against the motion for the arrest of Youn to 138 in favor and nine abstaining, while 155 opposed the arrest of Lee to 132 in approval with six abstentions.Prosecutors had sought arrest warrants for the pair for their alleged involvement in the distribution of "cash envelopes" to DP members to help then-candidate Song Young-gil win the party chairmanship ahead of the national convention in 2021, which he ultimately won.The state agency filed for a vote on the requests two weeks ago in accordance with the National Assembly Act, which requires parliamentary consent to arrest sitting lawmakers as they are immune while parliament is in session.