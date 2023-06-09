Menu Content

Presidential Office Criticizes Xing for Failing to Fulfill Role as Envoy

Written: 2023-06-12 15:59:30Updated: 2023-06-13 09:12:53

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has criticized remarks by Chinese ambassador Xing Haiming last week that were broadly critical of South Korea’s foreign policy.

In a press briefing on Monday, an official from the presidential office said that the position of ambassador serves as a bridge between two countries and emphasized that a failure to fulfill that role can harm the national interests of both countries.

The official added that the top office has nothing more to add as the foreign ministry has fully conveyed the country's stance, but added that Article 41 of the Vienna Convention stipulates that diplomats should respect the laws of the receiving state and refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of that state.

In a meeting with South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung last week, Xing criticized the current administration of leaning excessively toward the U.S. and damaging its relations with China.
