Politics

Presidential Office Warns against Chinese Ambassador's Criticisms

Written: 2023-06-12 16:09:46Updated: 2023-06-12 16:12:43

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office of South Korea criticized China's Ambassador to Seoul, Xing Haiming, for his recent controversial remarks about South Korea-U.S. relations.

A key official at the top office addressed the issue on Monday, saying that failing to properly carry out the role of a bridge can damage the national interests of both home and host nations.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official then referred to Article 41 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which states that it is a diplomat's duty not to interfere in the internal affairs of the receiving state.

In a meeting with main opposition Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung last week, the Chinese ambassador, touching on the Yoon government’s foreign affairs policy, said the responsibility for strained bilateral relations does not lie with Beijing and that betting on a U.S. win over China would be a mistake.

In an immediate response, Seoul's vice foreign minister Chang Ho-jin called in Xing the next day, and noted that the ambassador’s public criticism of South Korea’s policy using incorrect and unacceptable terms not only goes against diplomatic norms but can also be construed as interference in domestic politics.

China then called in the South Korean ambassador to the country over the weekend in a retaliatory move.
