Presidential Office Criticizes China's Ambassador to Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The presidential office criticized China's ambassador to Seoul, Xing Haiming, for his recent controversial remarks about South Korea-U.S. relations. This came after Beijing called in South Korea's ambassador to the country in apparent retaliation for Seoul’s summoning of Xing.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The presidential office found fault with remarks by China's ambassador to Seoul seemingly warning not to bet against Beijing in favor of the U.S.A key official at the top office addressed the issue on Monday, saying that failing to properly carry out the role of a bridge can damage the national interests of both home and host nations.This came after a tit-for-tat in which China called in the South Korean ambassador to the country after Seoul summoned Beijing's envoy.The Chinese foreign ministry said on Sunday that assistant foreign minister Nong Rong met with South Korean Ambassador Chung Jae-ho the previous day to lodge a complaint after Seoul did the same with Beijing's envoy, Xing Haiming.The assistant minister expressed grave concerns over Seoul's "unfair reaction" to a recent meeting between South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung and Ambassador Xing, during which the Chinese diplomat said the responsibility for strained bilateral relations does not lie with Beijing and that betting on a U.S. win over China would be a mistake.In apparent retaliation for Xing’s summoning last Friday, Chung was called to meet with Nong, who stressed that maintaining contact and exchanges with various people in South Korea is a part of the ambassador’s official duty aimed at promoting understanding and cooperation between the two sides.On its website, the South Korean Embassy in China said the South Korean ambassador, on his part, lodged a protest and expressed serious concerns that Xing violated diplomatic protocol with remarks described as senseless and provocative that deviated from the truth.Both Seoul and Beijing, however, called for enhanced communication in joint efforts for the development of sound and stable relations.With some within the ruling People Power Party calling for Xing’s expulsion if he does not issue a sincere apology, experts say conflict with China may periodically come to the fore as the Yoon administration has tilted its diplomatic balance towards enhanced cooperation with Washington and Tokyo.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.