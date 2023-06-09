Menu Content

Chinese Foreign Ministry Defends its Ambassador to Seoul

Written: 2023-06-12 17:35:46Updated: 2023-06-12 17:36:38

Chinese Foreign Ministry Defends its Ambassador to Seoul

The Chinese foreign ministry defended its ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming after South Korea’s presidential office criticized his recent remarks broadly critical of Seoul’s foreign policy.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday during a regular press briefing that it is Xing’s duty to broadly contact and interact with figures from various fields.

Wang said that the purpose is to promote bilateral understanding and cooperation, maintain and boost the development of China-South Korea relations. 

The spokesperson made the remarks when asked to comment on remarks by an official from Seoul’s presidential office, who said Monday that an inappropriate bridging role by an ambassador could harm the national interests of both the home and host countries, referring to Xing’s recent controversial remarks. 

In a meeting with South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung last week, Xing criticized the current administration of leaning excessively toward the U.S. and damaging its relations with China.
