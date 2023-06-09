US Army Stryker Brigade Arrives in S. Korea as Rotational Force

Photo : YONHAP News / US DVIDS

A Stryker Brigade Combat Team from the U.S. Army arrived in South Korea over the weekend as part of a new rotational force in the country.Seoul’s defense ministry disclosed a photo of the armored fighting vehicle and other equipment for the unit unloaded at Pohang, South Gyeongsang Province on Saturday.The 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT) of the 4th Infantry Division from Fort Carson, Colorado will reportedly replace the current 2nd SBCT of the 2nd Infantry Division in the coming weeks.The Stryker armored fighting vehicles can carry two to four crew and up to nine passengers, with maximum speed of 100 kilometers per hour.The armored vehicle equipped with laser anti-aircraft weapons is evaluated as a medium-sized armored vehicle optimized for the terrain of the Korean Peninsula with high mobility, survivability, and powerful firepower.A spokesperson of the U.S. Eighth Army said that the presence of a rotational brigade in South Korea is vital to maintaining the South Korea-U.S. alliance and readiness of their combined forces.