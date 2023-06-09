Court to Make its Ruling by Next Friday on KCC Chief's Request for Injunction

Photo : YONHAP News

A court is likely to make its ruling by the end of next week at the latest regarding an injunction sought by the former chief of the broadcasting watchdog against his dismissal.The Seoul Administrative Court said in a hearing on Monday that it will issue its ruling by next Friday on the injunction filed by former chairman of the Korea Communications Commissions(KCC) Han Sang-hyuk.Han’s legal representative reportedly claimed in the hearing that the dismissal of the KCC chief did not follow proper procedures stipulated in the broadcasting and communications law, and that dismissing Han for his indictment violates the principle of presumption of innocence.Han, who was appointed during the Moon Jae-in administration, was indicted in early May on charges of prodding senior KCC officials to give low scores to TV Chosun during its license renewal evaluation process.On May 30, President Yoon signed off on a proposal to dismiss Han, whose term was set to expire at the end of July. Han filed a lawsuit on June 1 seeking annulment and injunction against his dismissal.