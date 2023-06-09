S. Korea, US to Actively Stop Funds for N. Korea's Weapons Programs

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States have agreed to strengthen efforts to cut off funds for North Korea’s nuclear and missile development programs.South Korea’s top nuclear envoy, Kim Gunn, and his U.S. counterpart, Sung Kim, reached an agreement in a meeting in Washington on Monday to lead a firm and united response by the international community to possible additional provocations by the North.The top envoy also said that they must make Pyongyang realize that there is nothing to gain through such acts.After the meeting, the South Korean envoy told reporters that it is very important for the international community to faithfully implement UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions as the North has recently shown signs of reopening its borders.The two sides also agreed to enhance cooperation in addressing North Korean issues at the UNSC as South Korea recently secured a non-permanent seat on the council.Seoul’s envoy said that South Korea, Japan and the U.S. will actively strive to ensure that the UNSC will no longer remain silent on North Korea’s provocations.