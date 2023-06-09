White House: Ambassador Xing’s ‘Bet’ Remark a Pressure Strategy

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House has criticized the so-called “bet” remarks by Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming as an apparent demonstration of a pressure strategy by Beijing.Jon Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, made the remarks in a press briefing on Monday when asked about Xing’s recent comment that it would be wrong to bet against China in its competition with the U.S.Assessing that the comments appeared to be a pressure tactic against Seoul, Kirby said South Korea is a sovereign, independent nation and great regional and global ally that has the right to make foreign policy decisions it deems appropriate.He added that the U.S. continues to be grateful for the support South Korea provides, particularly with respect to Ukraine.Xing made the controversial remarks broadly critical of Seoul’s foreign policy in a meeting with South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung last week, prompting discontent and protest from the Seoul government.