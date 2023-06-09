International ‘Outdated Data-Sharing System for N. Korean Missiles Needs Upgrades’

The vice chief of the U.S. Space Force reportedly said improvement is required to the complicated and slow system for sharing warning data on North Korea’s missiles among the U.S., South Korea and Japan.



Radio Free Asia reported on Tuesday that General David Thompson, U.S. Space Force Vice Chief of Space Operations, made the remarks during a forum on space security organized by a private U.S. institute.



Thompson reportedly said that the U.S. has provided missile warning information to many countries, including South Korea and Japan, through a variety of means over the past several decades, but the mechanisms for providing the information are relatively complex and slower than required in some cases.



The vice chief said that this could become a problem if North Korea launches ballistic missiles toward South Korea and Japan, stressing that the current data sharing system, which was established in the 1980s, needs improvement.



He went on to say that South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are creating a new design for missile warning and tracking in line with a trilateral agreement reached on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore earlier in the month to share data in real time.