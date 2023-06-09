Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

China's State Media Defends Comments by Ambassador to Seoul

Written: 2023-06-13 10:32:42Updated: 2023-06-13 10:46:03

China's State Media Defends Comments by Ambassador to Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

China’s state-run media published an editorial defending comments made by Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming that were interpreted by Seoul as criticism of its foreign policy.

Regarding Xing’s recent remark that it would be wrong to bet against China in its competition with the U.S., China's Global Times rhetorically questioned the purported excessiveness of his comments as well as the alleged interference in internal affairs in merely speaking the truth.

The editorial then criticized the Yoon Suk Yeol government’s foreign policy shift from the past pursuit of balance between China and the U.S. to a tendency to side with Washington as “a radical and irrational gambler's mentality.”

It added that there is a discrepancy between the administration’s expanding ambitions and the narrow-mindedness of its actual attitude that imbues South Korean diplomacy with self-contradiction, suspicion and immaturity.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in a press briefing on Monday that it is Xing’s duty to broadly contact and interact with figures from various fields to promote bilateral understanding and cooperation to maintain and boost the development of China-South Korea relations.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >