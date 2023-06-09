China's State Media Defends Comments by Ambassador to Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

China’s state-run media published an editorial defending comments made by Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming that were interpreted by Seoul as criticism of its foreign policy.Regarding Xing’s recent remark that it would be wrong to bet against China in its competition with the U.S., China's Global Times rhetorically questioned the purported excessiveness of his comments as well as the alleged interference in internal affairs in merely speaking the truth.The editorial then criticized the Yoon Suk Yeol government’s foreign policy shift from the past pursuit of balance between China and the U.S. to a tendency to side with Washington as “a radical and irrational gambler's mentality.”It added that there is a discrepancy between the administration’s expanding ambitions and the narrow-mindedness of its actual attitude that imbues South Korean diplomacy with self-contradiction, suspicion and immaturity.A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in a press briefing on Monday that it is Xing’s duty to broadly contact and interact with figures from various fields to promote bilateral understanding and cooperation to maintain and boost the development of China-South Korea relations.