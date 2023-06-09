Menu Content

Rival Parties Clash over Japan's Release of Fukushima Wastewater

Written: 2023-06-13 10:42:25Updated: 2023-06-13 11:19:00

Rival Parties Clash over Japan's Release of Fukushima Wastewater

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival political parties traded barbs over Japan's planned release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean during Monday's interpellation session.

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Yun Ho-jung slammed the government for conducting humiliating diplomacy with Tokyo on the water release that directly affects the wellbeing of the public and national security.

DP Rep. Kim Sung-joo accused the government of defending Japan by labeling safety concerns as groundless rumors.

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Kim Sang-hoon referred to the conclusion of a joint probe by the previous Moon Jae-in administration that there are no safety issues with the water release as he accused the DP of inciting public anxiety and anti-Japan sentiment.

Opposition lawmakers also engaged in a war of nerves with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, with DP Rep. Kim asking whether the prime minister himself would drink the water after a safety verification.

Han responded by saying that he would so long as the safety level was in accordance with international standards.
