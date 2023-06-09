Plan to Resume Construction of Shin Hanul 3, 4 Reactors Finalized

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has finalized a comprehensive plan to resume the construction of nuclear power reactors in the southeastern North Gyeongsang county of Uljin that was suspended under the previous Moon Jae-in administration's nuclear phase-out policy.The plan to complete the construction of Shin Hanul Three and Four reactors was approved during a meeting presided over by second vice energy minister Kang Kyung-sung on Monday.The plan outlines a facility summary, the construction location, the project period and financing, with its approval effectively authorizing 20 licenses under various ministries.The Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company is expected to start preparing the build site on Friday as it awaits approval from the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission to break ground, which historically takes a couple of years.Around eleven-point-seven trillion won, or some nine billion U.S. dollars, will be spent to complete the two 14-hundred-megawatt reactors by between 2032 and 2033.The resumption comes as the government seeks to expand the country's nuclear power generation to over 30 percent of its total energy output by 2030 in order to strengthen energy security and to meet carbon neutrality targets.