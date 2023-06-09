Yoon to Promote Busan’s 2030 Expo Bid at BIE General Assembly in Paris

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to attend a meeting in Paris next week of the Bureau International des Expositions(BIE) to promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern city of Busan.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Yoon said that while the government and the private sector have joined efforts to win the bid, the upcoming BIE general assembly of 171 member states will offer a chance for Busan to present its differentiated vision.The president will be accompanied to the meeting next Tuesday and Wednesday by a large economic delegation that will include Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo.Lawmakers sitting on a special committee on the Expo bid will also attend the meeting to engage in parliamentary diplomacy with BIE member states.South Korea is one of four countries vying to host the 2030 World Expo, along with Italy, Ukraine and Saudi Arabia.