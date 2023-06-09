Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

US Casts Concern about Additional N. Korean Arms Delivery to Russia

Written: 2023-06-13 12:05:03Updated: 2023-06-13 13:29:55

US Casts Concern about Additional N. Korean Arms Delivery to Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has cast concern that North Korea may be planning to send additional weapons to Russia in the wake of a pledge by regime leader Kim Jong-un to strengthen strategic cooperation with Moscow.

According to Reuters on Monday, a U.S. State Department spokesperson expressed the concern, adding that Washington confirmed a delivery of arms, including infantry rockets and missiles, from Pyongyang to the Kremlin-backed Wagner mercenary group in November 2022.

In March, the U.S. said it had new information that Russia was actively seeking to bring in more weapons from the North in exchange for food aid.

At the same time, Washington also imposed sanctions on a Slovakian accused of attempting to sell over 20 types of North Korean weapons to Russia in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

North Korean state media said on Monday that the regime leader made the pledge for reinforced strategic cooperation in a message sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia's National Day.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >