US Casts Concern about Additional N. Korean Arms Delivery to Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has cast concern that North Korea may be planning to send additional weapons to Russia in the wake of a pledge by regime leader Kim Jong-un to strengthen strategic cooperation with Moscow.According to Reuters on Monday, a U.S. State Department spokesperson expressed the concern, adding that Washington confirmed a delivery of arms, including infantry rockets and missiles, from Pyongyang to the Kremlin-backed Wagner mercenary group in November 2022.In March, the U.S. said it had new information that Russia was actively seeking to bring in more weapons from the North in exchange for food aid.At the same time, Washington also imposed sanctions on a Slovakian accused of attempting to sell over 20 types of North Korean weapons to Russia in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.North Korean state media said on Monday that the regime leader made the pledge for reinforced strategic cooperation in a message sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia's National Day.