Written: 2023-06-13 13:29:39Updated: 2023-06-13 14:46:49

Gov’t, PPP Counter DP’s No-Interest Student Loan Bill with Slimmer Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) proposed an interest exemption on student loans for households with a monthly income under the median of five-point-four million won, or just over four-thousand U.S. dollars.

Tuesday’s pitch was a counter-proposal to the main opposition Democratic Party’s(DP) unilateral passage of a bill out of the Education Committee last month that exempts interest on such loans for a four-person household with an income of up to ten-point-eight million won.

Under the proposal by the government and the ruling party, different exemption periods will apply depending on household income.

The ruling camp has also suggested expanding the eligibility and amount of state scholarships as well as low-interest loans to cover living expenses.

Having requested that the government include the policy in next year’s budget, the PPP intends to hold a meeting with university students presided over by the party leader before finalizing the details of the plan.
