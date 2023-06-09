Yoon Says Distorting, Disparaging Heroes’ Sacrifices is Anti-Patriotic

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has said that distorting and disparaging the sacrifice and devotion of the nation’s heroes is an anti-patriotic act that denies South Korea’s national identity.Yoon made the remark on Tuesday as he chaired his first Cabinet meeting of the month at the presidential office.While refraining from naming a specific individual, the admonition was an apparent rebuke of Lee Rae-kyung, the leader of a left-leaning civic group who stepped down mere hours after his appointment as head of the main opposition Democratic Party’s special innovation committee amid controversy over past remarks.Lee had previously suggested that North Korea's 2010 sinking of the South Korean naval ship, the Cheonan, was staged.Proclaiming that a country’s dignity depends on who it remembers rather than what kind of talent it produces, Yoon said that such remembrance and regard for the sacrifice and devotion of national heroes is the realization of the Constitution that upholds sovereignty and liberal democracy.