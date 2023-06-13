Yoon Raises Concerns with Chinese Envoy's Attitude as Diplomat

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has reportedly criticized recent remarks on South Korea-U.S. relations by Chinese Ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming, calling it diplomatically inappropriate.Speaking to Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday, multiple participants of a closed-door Cabinet meeting earlier in the day said Yoon raised concerns with the envoy's attitude toward mutual respect and the promotion of friendly ties as a diplomat.According to the sources, the president said that the South Korean public is displeased with Xing’s “inappropriate conduct.”Yoon’s comments come after a presidential official took aim at the ambassador on Monday by saying that a failure to play a bridging role can harm the national interests of his own country as well as the host country.Speaking with his aides, Yoon was reportedly also critical of the practice by some politicians of meeting with foreign ambassadors and entertaining their grievances.In a meeting with main opposition Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung on Thursday, the Chinese ambassador, touching on the Yoon government’s foreign affairs policy, said that betting on a U.S. win over China would be a mistake.