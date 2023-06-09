Menu Content

Yoon to Visit France, Vietnam Next Week

Written: 2023-06-13 15:19:54Updated: 2023-06-13 15:25:30

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit France and Vietnam from next Monday to Saturday.

In a Tuesday briefing, deputy national security adviser Kim Tae-hyo disclosed the itinerary of Yoon's six-day overseas trip that will begin in Paris, where he will attend the general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions on Tuesday and Wednesday to promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

The president will attend presentations by the candidate countries competing to host the Expo as well as an official reception hosted by South Korea, during which he will meet with foreign delegations to rally support.

Yoon will also hold a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday at the Élysée Palace.

The South Korean leader will then head to Vietnam for a three-day state visit, with a summit scheduled for Friday with President Vo Van Thuong to discuss ways to deepen comprehensive strategic partnership ties between the two countries.

Yoon will also hold talks with Vietnam's Communist Party general secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and attend a welcome banquet.

This will be Yoon's first bilateral visit to a member state of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. He is expected to be accompanied by a record delegation of 205 businesspeople, including the heads of the nation's top five conglomerates.
