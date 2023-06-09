Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Top Office to Hold Online Discussion on Stronger Rally, Protest Restrictions

Written: 2023-06-13 15:20:12Updated: 2023-06-13 15:42:03

Top Office to Hold Online Discussion on Stronger Rally, Protest Restrictions

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office will hold online discussions on ways to reinforce restrictions on rallies and protests that burden the public.

According to the top office on Tuesday, opinions will be gathered via its website for three weeks through July 3, with a notice on the site asserting that the Constitution guarantees the freedoms of assembly and association as basic public rights.

The introduction went on to say that with the continuous expansion of such freedoms, inconveniences imposed on the public as a result has rendered the need for a proper balance.

The notice added that the public has suggested reinforcing noise controls as well as restricting rallies or protests that disrupt traffic or access to public transportation during rush hour, or those held at nighttime or overnight.

The top office plans to analyze the results before drawing up recommendations for related ministries through discussions by a review panel.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >