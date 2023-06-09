Menu Content

Pres. Office Awaits Proper Response from China over Ambassador’s Remark

Written: 2023-06-13 15:46:08Updated: 2023-06-13 16:35:45

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has said South Korea is waiting for China to take appropriate measures after its ambassador made controversial remarks about Seoul's diplomatic policy.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, a presidential official explained that Seoul has reiterated its diplomatic policy of cooperation with free democratic nations and allies while also forging healthy relations with China based on the principles of mutual respect and reciprocity.

The official said that Ambassador Xing Haiming's remarks were problematic in several ways, one of which is the distortion of South Korea’s diplomacy as a biased policy that excludes certain countries.

As the top Chinese diplomat stationed in the country, the official said, the ambassador should address problems in a more discrete manner and work to promote friendly ties in the spirit of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The official said that Seoul is waiting for Beijing to take appropriate steps after careful consideration of the issue that started last week when Xing said that those who bet on the U.S. over China will regret it, a comment interpreted by Seoul as having intent to interfere in South Korea's diplomatic efforts.
