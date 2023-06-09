Seoul Nat'l University Dismisses Ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk

Photo : YONHAP News

A disciplinary committee at Seoul National University(SNU) has decided to dismiss former justice minister Cho Kuk from his position as a law professor.The decision on Tuesday comes three years and five months after Cho was indicted on bribery charges in late 2019, which led to a suspension from his professorship at the school of law in early 2020.His defense team immediately issued a statement expressing strong regret over what they called an excessive and hasty measure.In accordance with SNU’s rules, the university president can refer a staff member to its disciplinary committee for violating the law or engaging in disparaging conduct, with the president notified immediately of the panel’s decision.The school dean then must comply with the decision within 15 days.The former justice minister was sentenced to a two-year prison term in February for using his influence to procure academic favors for his children, including admission into university, and stopping a bribery probe into a former Busan vice mayor.