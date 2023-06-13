Yoon Weighs in on Dispute over Chinese Ambassador's Remarks

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol weighed in on a days-long dispute between Seoul and Beijing over remarks by China's ambassador to the country, Xing Haiming, who said in a meeting with the opposition leader that it would be wrong to bet against China in its competition with the U.S. The presidential office is now waiting for China to take appropriate measures.Kim So-yon has this report.Report: After a tit-for-tat by diplomatic authorities over recent remarks on South Korea-U.S. relations by Chinese Ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming, President Yoon Suk Yeol himself called them diplomatically inappropriate.Speaking to Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday, multiple participants of a closed-door Cabinet meeting earlier in the day said Yoon raised concerns with the envoy's attitude toward mutual respect and the promotion of friendly ties as a diplomat.According to the sources, the president said that the South Korean public is displeased with Xing’s “inappropriate conduct.”Yoon’s rebuke comes after Xing said that betting on a U.S. win over China would be a mistake in a meeting with main opposition Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung on Thursday, a comment interpreted by Seoul as an attempt to interfere in its foreign affairs.Seoul's vice foreign minister Chang Ho-jin called in Xing the next day, which was followed by China summoning the South Korean ambassador to the country over the weekend in a retaliatory move.Following Yoon's comments on Tuesday, the presidential office said South Korea is now waiting for China to take appropriate steps after careful consideration.Speaking to reporters, a top office official said that Ambassador Xing's remarks were problematic in several ways, one of which is the distortion of South Korea’s diplomacy as a biased policy that excludes certain countries.As the top Chinese diplomat stationed in the country, the official said, the ambassador should address problems in a more discrete manner and work to promote friendly ties in the spirit of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.Kim So-yon, KBS World Radio News.