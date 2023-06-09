Police Launch Probe into Subsidy Allegations Involving Disabled Advocacy Group

Photo : KBS News

Police have launched an investigation into suspicions that a civic group advocating for the rights of people with disabilities used state subsidies in staging their controversial subway protests during rush hour.According to police on Tuesday, the Hyehwa Police Station in Seoul has been assigned the case by the National Police Agency to look into allegations of unjustified receipt of subsidies.A ruling People Power Party committee requested the investigation last week citing charges of violating the subsidies act. Quoting audit results by Seoul city, the committee argued that the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination and its member affiliates collected municipal subsidies of some 140 billion won since 2012 and used some of that money to mobilize severely disabled people to take part in the illegal subway protests.The committee believes those people were paid 27-thousand to 37-thousand won per day to come out for the protest.PPP Rep. Ha Tae-keung who chairs the committee said in a Facebook post that those who were mobilized have said they were asked to join against their will with the threat of not receiving the pay.The Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination held a news conference Tuesday morning and claimed they did not receive a single penny from the government or Seoul city and vowed to press charges against the lawmaker for spreading false information.