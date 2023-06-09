China Essentially Rejects Seoul's Request for Proper Response over Ambassador’s Remark

Photo : YONHAP News

China has essentially turned down South Korea's request for Beijing to take appropriate measures after its ambassador made controversial remarks about Seoul's diplomatic policy.When asked about the request from Seoul-based Yonhap news agency during a Tuesday briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin avoided a direct response but expressed regret over the request and some media reports targeting Ambassador Xing Haiming with what he called incorrect facts and personal attacks.The mentioned media reports are presumed to be allegations raised by the Korean press that the ambassador, with his wife, were offered complimentary stay at a high-end resort on Ulleung Island last month by a local company.The spokesman reiterated the ambassador's job is to hold exchanges with various South Korean figures to promote understanding, spur cooperation and advance bilateral ties.The remark is viewed as Beijing harboring no intent to summon Xing back to China or possibly replace him.Wang urged Seoul to exert active efforts to develop healthy and stable relations for the benefit of mutual interest.South Korea's presidential office earlier asked China to carefully consider the issue related to the ambassador and take appropriate steps, with President Yoon even raising concerns with the envoy's attitude as a diplomat.