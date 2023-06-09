Kishida Likely to Decide on Water Release after Meeting IAEA Chief

Photo : KBS News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to make a decision about the timing of the release of contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant after meeting with the head of the UN nuclear watchdog early next month.According to Japan's public broadcaster NHK on Tuesday, International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) Director General Raphael Grossi is making arrangements to visit Japan in early July to personally deliver the agency’s report assessing the safety of the release.The report, due to be released soon, is a comprehensive evaluation of the discharge plan conducted by a team of IAEA experts from February to this month at the request of the Japanese government.NHK said that Kishida is expected to make a decision about the timing of the release after he meets with Grossi and studies the document.Grossi is reportedly considering visiting the Fukushima plant and a nuclear fuel reprocessing facility in Aomori Prefecture during his trip to Japan.