Photo : YONHAP News

National Security Advisor Cho Tae-yong will visit Japan this week for talks with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts.According to the presidential office on Tuesday, Cho will visit Tokyo on Wednesday and Thursday to meet with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Japan's National Security Secretariat Secretary General Takeo Akiba.The top office said the three sides will hold in-depth discussions on North Korea, key regional and international issues, and trilateral cooperation.Cho will also hold separate bilateral meetings with Sullivan and Akiba.