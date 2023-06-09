Yoon, UAE Foreign Minister Meet to Discuss Strengthened Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with the top diplomat of the United Arab Emirates(UAE) on Tuesday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.According to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon on Tuesday, Yoon met with UAE foreign minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the presidential office and exchanged opinions on ways to strengthen bilateral relations in the economy and various other areas.In the meeting, Yoon thanked the UAE for helping South Korea bring back its citizens from conflict-stricken Sudan in April and noted that the UAE's decision to invest 30 billion dollars in South Korea served as an opportunity to deepen the two countries' economic cooperation.The president then proposed that the two nations work together to further strengthen strategic cooperation and produce substantial results in nuclear energy, defense and arms.In response, the foreign minister said that work is steadily under way to implement the promised investment, while expressing hope for expanded cooperation in diverse areas such as green energy, investment and arms.He also noted that UAE Deputy Prime Minister Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the owner of Manchester City FC, is considering including South Korea in the club’s summer tour.