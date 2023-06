Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean human rights group has released satellite imagery indicating that China is expanding detention centers suspected to hold North Korean escapees.Hanna Song, a director at the Seoul-based Database Center for North Korean Human Rights released the imagery on Tuesday while testifying at a hearing of the U.S. Congressional Executive Commission on China.Song said that the number of North Korean escapees held in detention centers in China is estimated to be around 600 to two-thousand.The director said that through interviews with former Chinese officials and former detainees as well as on-site investigations, her group has identified the locations of six major Chinese detention centers along the border with North Korea.Song said that the expected repatriation of North Korean defectors upon the regime’s reopening of its northern border is expected to trigger a humanitarian crisis.