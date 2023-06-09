Menu Content

Nuclear Envoy, US Treasury Official Discuss N. Korea’s Cyber Crimes

Written: 2023-06-14 10:41:08Updated: 2023-06-14 11:48:36

Nuclear Envoy, US Treasury Official Discuss N. Korea’s Cyber Crimes

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top nuclear envoy, Kim Gunn, met with a senior U.S. treasury official in Washington on Tuesday and agreed to bolster bilateral cooperation in countering North Korea's illicit cyber activities.

Kim and Brian Nelson, the U.S. Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, shared the view that the North funds its nuclear and missile programs by stealing virtual assets and earning foreign currencies through the information technology sector.

Evaluating the two countries’ close coordination in imposing unilateral sanctions on individuals and organizations with suspected links to the North's illegal cyber activities, the two officials agreed to expand the scope of their efforts to include the international community and the private sector.

The South Korean envoy also held talks with representatives from Google and its affiliate cyber security firm, Mandiant, during which he stressed that the North's cyber attacks not only inflict property damage on individuals and companies but pose a serious threat to the global IT ecosystem.
