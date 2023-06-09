BAI Detection of Irregularities Prompts Presidential Call for Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered a thorough investigation into a solar panel project under the previous Moon Jae-in administration after the state audit agency reported that irregularities were detected.According to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon on Wednesday, Yoon handed down the order to the presidential secretariat for public office discipline following the release of the tentative results of the audit of renewable energy projects by the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) the previous day.A presidential official said the investigation would scrutinize the project's decision-making process and individuals involved in connection to the alleged irregularities, adding that the secretariat would probe areas yet to be verified by the audit agency.The official said that the outcome could result in a request for disciplinary action against those responsible, while illegalities may lead to a criminal investigation.On Tuesday, the BAI announced the tentative findings of its five-month audit, requesting the prosecution to investigate alleged corruption by 13 public officials involved in a number of renewable energy projects under the Moon government.