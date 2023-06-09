Menu Content

Economy

ICT Exports Plunge Nearly 30% in May to Continue 11-Month Streak

Written: 2023-06-14 11:50:00Updated: 2023-06-14 14:21:11

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports in the information and communications technology(ICT) sector plunged for the eleventh straight month in May as they fell nearly 30 percent on-year amid prolonged stagnation in the semiconductor industry.

According to data from the Ministry of Science and ICT on Wednesday, ICT exports stood at 14-point-45 billion U.S. dollars in May, down 28-point-five percent from a year earlier, when exports hit a record high for the month at 20-point-two billion dollars.

Outbound shipments of semiconductors slipped for the tenth consecutive month to seven-point-47 billion dollars, down 35-point-seven percent on-year, while shipments of memory chips fell 53-point-one percent on-year to three-point-41 billion dollars.

Overseas sales of displays slid 12 percent, mobile phones dropped 17-point-two percent and computers plummeted by 53-point-one percent.

By country, ICT shipments to the U.S. fell 36 percent, while China and the European Union saw a decline of 31-point-six percent and 30-point-seven percent on-year, respectively.

ICT imports in May declined eleven-point-two percent on-year to eleven-point-two billion dollars, resulting in a trade surplus of three-point-25 billion dollars.
