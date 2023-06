Photo : KBS News

The country's oldest and largest book and publishing trade show kicked off on Wednesday at COEX in Seoul's Gangnam District for a five-day run.The 65th Seoul International Book Fair(SIBF) welcomes 530 related businesses from 36 countries, with around 170 programs, including exhibitions and seminars, under the theme “nonhuman.”Roughly 190 writers and speakers from South Korea and 25 from abroad will lead lectures and round table discussions, including Cheon Myeong-kwan, whose novel “Whale” was shortlisted for this year’s International Booker Prize.The Canadian author of the 2002 Man Booker Prize-winning “Life of Pi,” Yann Martel, will also give a lecture and hold a book signing, with his country participating as the “Spotlight Country” as Canada marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties with South Korea this year.